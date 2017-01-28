Francis Ngannou Crushes Andrei Arlovski In First Round

When a heavyweight bout between rising prospect Francis Ngannou (10-1) and Andrei Arlovski (25-14, 1 NC) was announced, two questions were asked. Is Ngannou ready for a breakthrough performance and does Arlovski still have some gas left in the tank?

Tonight (Jan. 28) belonged to the “Predator.”

Arlovski went for a leg kick, but Ngannou landed an overhand right that grazed his opponent. The two men were patient for a while. Arlovski went for an overhand, but Ngannou decked the former champion with a left hand followed by a right and that’s all she wrote.

Final Result: Francis Ngannou def. Andrei Arlovski via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:32

