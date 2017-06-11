Francis Ngannou Blasts Derrick Lewis Following His Loss To Mark Hunt

Leading up to UFC Fight Night 110, it appeared that a fight between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou was in the cards for them as their next fight. However, that bout might be delayed as Lewis lost to Mark Hunt in the main event of UFC Fight Night 110 on Saturday night. Even though the fight may be delayed, the talk between the two hasn’t stopped.

Lewis was on a roll coming into the event, and Ngannou has been on fire as of late with a five fight winning streak. With the two heavyweights on the rise, many fans wanted to see them fight each other. In the past, Lewis stated he would be open to some “black-on-black” violence, and Ngannou dismissed a fight because Lewis is “too slow.”

The two fighters have had no hesitation to take shots at each other in the past, so it’s not really a surprise that Ngannou ripped Lewis when he lost to Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110. Ngannou sent out this tweet and also retweeted this post.

Lewis said I win Arlovski because he's old with 37 but Mark Hunt 43 years old beat he like a baby ???????????? — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) June 11, 2017

I really surprised that people compare @Thebeast_ufc to @francis_ngannou… He will literally kill @Thebeast_ufc in one round ‼️ https://t.co/UH1JX6xHlC — fernand lopez (@fernandlopez) June 11, 2017

Keep in mind that the two fighters are still young in their careers so a matchup down the road could be still alive. The one hurdle in the fight not being made is the fact Lewis said he is “most likely” going to retire from the sport in his post-fight interview. We are in a waiting pattern with Lewis. Will he really retire or will he keep his fight for his career alive? Time will tell.