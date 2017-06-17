Report: UFC Veteran Tim Hague Brain Dead After KO Loss

Combat sports is a game, and that has unfortunately been displayed, as former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague has reportedly been declared brain dead after suffering a knockout loss in a boxing match held last night (June 16, 2017).

Mike Russell detailed the harrowing situation on his official Twitter account:

Sources in contact with teammates at the hospital tell me Hague was declared brain dead 2 hrs ago. Such a tragedy. Thoughts with his family. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017

Worth noting: Hague was KO’d April 17 — less than two months prior to his fight last night. Fight was basically boxing with MMA gloves. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017

My mistake: Hague was suspended 60 days from his last KO from Apr 7-June 6. BUT 7 KOs between Aug. 2015 – now should have been considered. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017

James Lynch also reported the news via his official Twitter account, while including an update from a friend of Hague:

Prayers are w/ Canadian UFC vet Tim Hague who suffered serious brain injury last night in a boxing match w/ Adam Braidwood. Currently in ICU — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) June 17, 2017

Fighter and friend Cody Krahn says UFC veteran and Canadian Tim Hague is currently in a coma & needed brain surgery. Keep the prayers coming pic.twitter.com/ox3nzRdMoQ — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) June 17, 2017

Hague competed four times in the UFC, submitting Pat Barry in his debut at UFC 98 in May 2009. He then lost three consecutive bouts in the Octagon before leaving the promotion in 2010.

This is truly a tragic situation