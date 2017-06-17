Home UFC Report: UFC Veteran Tim Hague Brain Dead After KO Loss

Report: UFC Veteran Tim Hague Brain Dead After KO Loss

By
Mike Henken
-
0
SHARE

Combat sports is a game, and that has unfortunately been displayed, as former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague has reportedly been declared brain dead after suffering a knockout loss in a boxing match held last night (June 16, 2017).

Mike Russell detailed the harrowing situation on his official Twitter account:

James Lynch also reported the news via his official Twitter account, while including an update from a friend of Hague:

 

Hague competed four times in the UFC, submitting Pat Barry in his debut at UFC 98 in May 2009. He then lost three consecutive bouts in the Octagon before leaving the promotion in 2010.

This is truly a tragic situation, and we here at LowKickMMA would like to send our best wishes to Hague and his family.

NEXT: White: Conor McGregor Will Train For Floyd Mayweather In Ireland

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR