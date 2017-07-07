Former UFC Champ: Floyd Has To Knock Conor Out Early

On August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will meet inside the squared circle for a 12-round boxing match. Yes, it’s really happening, and the predictions in regards to how the fight will play out have been mixed.

Some feel as if McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion has no chance of beating Mayweather. Some have even claimed that the Irishman won’t land a single punch, while others have argued that anything can happen in a fight. Given the fact that McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match, the predictions in favor of Mayweather, a former five division world champion, are reasonable.

“Money” is not only one of the best boxers of his generation, but one of the best defensive boxers of all-time. He’s extremely difficult to hit, and has often made world-class boxers look like amateurs.

If he wants to make a statement in his bout against McGregor, however, he needs to knockout the Irishman early, at least that’s according to former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell:

“I don’t think it’s gonna be that exciting of a fight,” Liddell recently told TMZ. “I don’t think Floyd will come after him. Floyd will fight his fight the way he does and normally that makes for a boring fight. I’d love to see him go after [Conor]. If he wants to make a statement, he’s got to knock him out early.”

While that’s certainly a possibility, Mayweather hasn’t been considered much of a knockout artist in his later years, instead using his brilliant technique and boxing IQ, which, as Liddell mentioned, has garnered him criticism at times for putting on boring fights.

“The Iceman” also isn’t ruling out a potential McGregor victory, although he feels as if Mayweather will fight a typically Mayweather fight, and exit the ring with his fiftieth victory and a boat load of cash:

“If Floyd comes after him, [Conor] has a shot to do it but I don’t think Floyd will come after him. Floyd will be happy just making the money and running around.”

How do you expect the fight to play out?