Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Salaries Revealed

The disclosed purses for tomorrow’s (Sat., August 26, 2017) Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match – which many are calling the biggest combat sports bout of all time – have been released.

According to figures obtained from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) by MMA Fighting, Mayweather will pull in a disclosed $100 million, while McGregor will make $30 million for the rightly-dubbed ‘Money Fight.’ That is base pay that does not factor in the massive pay-per-view (PPV) revenue both fighters will earn on the back end.

With PPV and other pay factored in, those figures have been speculated to be up to $350 million for Mayweather and more than $100 million for McGregor.