Floyd Mayweather: This Is My Last One

When Floyd Mayweather walks to the boxing ring in just two weeks’ time (Sat. August 26, 2017) to take on Conor McGregor in the biggest combat sporting event of all time – it will be for the final time.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement to welcome the UFC lightweight champion to the boxing realm, as “Money” is undefeated in his 49-0 career inside the squared circle and puts his legacy on the line against a knockout artist from the mixed martial arts (MMA) world who brings the unknown into the ring.

Much has been made of what would be next for both Mayweather and McGregor after the fight, but on Mayweather’s media call earlier today (Thurs. August 17, 2017), “Money” admitted this will be his last time fighting inside the ring (quotes via MMA Mania):

“Actually I thought that the Andre Berto, I thought that was going to be the last weigh in,” Floyd said. “I thought that was going to be the last training camp. I mean, just honestly speaking, I thought that was going to be my last everything. But you just never know what can happen. We’re here with this big event. It’s just, this is my last one, ladies and gentlemen. I gave my word to Al Haymon. I gave my word to my children. And one thing I don’t want to do is break that.” “I gave Haymon my word. I gave my children my word. I’m going to stick to my word. This will be my last fight.”

After his fighting career is wrapped up, Mayweather wants to focus on his real estate career as well as helping his children in their educational career so that they can carry on his business legacy when they come of age: