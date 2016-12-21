Floyd Mayweather Sr.: My Son Would Tear Conor McGregor Up

The long-discussed boxing match between Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather continues to gain traction, as verbal warfare between the two stars’ camps continues to fly across enemy lines.

Most recently ‘Money’s’ father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., talked with Fight Hub TV (courtesy of Bloody Elbow) to discuss the rumored match-up. Mayweather Sr. stated that even though his son ins’t a big hitter, he’ll light ‘Notorious’ up on the feet all night if they meet inside the squared circle:

“Floyd’s (going to) tear him up, man. Even though Floyd is not a big puncher, Floyd can hit him with jabs and stuff all night, man, and cut him up.”

The reporter interviewing Mayweather Sr. then proceeded to show him a video of McGregor’s knockout win over Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205, to which Floyd Sr. admitted the Irishman has good boxing fundamentals, however, they aren’t up to par with his son’s world-class capabilities:

“I don’t think his fundamentals are bad,” Floyd Sr. said. “But you got to understand, his fundamentals ain’t up there with the man, either. They got levels.” “My son’s gonna cut his beard for him.”

The talk continues to take over the realm of combat sports news as both McGregor and Mayweather continue to keep the saga alive with their trash-talk, but will we ever see the two mega-stars settle their differences once and for all inside the ring?

You can check out Floyd Sr.’s interview with Fight Hub TV here in the video player below: