Floyd Mayweather Reveals Possible Location For Conor McGregor Fight

Following a visit with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov and a stop in the Russian capitol, Floyd “Money” Mayweather has revealed the possible location of a proposed super fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather suggested Moscow as the city to host the much-discussed bout between McGregor and the undefeated boxing legend.

“At the moment we have not signed any papers,” Mayweather said during a press event following a boxing Masterclass. “But I hope that the match will take place in June. I want to give people the spectacle: the MMA world vs. boxing world. This fight can be organized in Moscow. I would choose to Moscow, if I were asked today.”

While Mayweather suggested Moscow as a potential super fight with the brash Irishman, conflicting reports have put the location at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 10, a date and location which has been tentatively set for a boxing bout between the two.

Hosting the event in Moscow presents a number of logistical problems, as North American viewership would be profoundly affected due to the time difference.

Mayweather was in Russia and neighboring Chechnya after Chechen dictator and combat sports aficionado Kadyrov invited the boxing legend to visit, as well as to participate in the grand opening of a boxing gym in Moscow.

The undefeated boxer, who retired last year after racking up a perfect 49-0 record, was paid $86,500 for a day’s worth of work, including hosting a boxing class during the grand opening.