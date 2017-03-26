Floyd Mayweather Respects Conor McGregor’s KO Prediction

Despite the fact that he has never competed in a professional boxing match, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently said that he would knock out former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather if the two actually meet inside the squared circle.

“Money” recently responded to McGregor’s comments, saying that he respects the claims made by the brash Irishman:

“I feel he’s entitled to feel the way he wants to feel, the only thing you can do is respect that,” Mayweather recently told Fight Hype via The Sun.

Although he respects McGregor’s opinion, Mayweather was quick to remind the “Notorious” one that becoming a successful boxer takes years and years of competition:

“I didn’t just become world champion overnight, it was a process, it took me longer than four years, but not as a professional, as professional it took me less than two years to become world champion,” said Mayweather. “But as an amateur, I had my first amateur fight in 87 and I wasn’t a world champion in the professional ranks until I was 21 I think, 1998.”

The potential super fight between the two stars has been discussed for well over a year now, but recently it has seemed to be nearing closer and closer towards a reality. UFC President Dana White even said that he wouldn’t stop the bout from happening, something Mayweather was happy to hear:

“I just want to say, Dana White, I was overseas when they told me what you said, I want to say good work Dana White.”

18 of McGregor’s victories in MMA have come by way of knockout, but would you give him any chance to finish Mayweather?