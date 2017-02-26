Floyd Mayweather On Conor McGregor: He’s A Hell Of A Fighter

The talks of a potential boxing match between retired former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor don’t appear to be going away anytime soon, and although the two are typically bashing each other in the media, “Money” actually complimented McGregor last night (Sat., Feb. 25, 2017):

“Because every time Conor McGregor go out there and compete and win, he do it standing up,” said Mayweather during last night’s (Fri., Feb. 24, 2017) Showtime Boxing broadcast. “When Conor McGregor did lose, he lost on the ground. He didn’t lose standing up. So he’s a hell of a fighter and he’s a very, very tough competitor and he has the will to win.”

While few have given McGregor a chance against Mayweather, whose record stands at a perfect 49-0, the Irishman firmly believes that he would knock “Money” out inside the squared circle, and Mayweather is certainly aware of the “Notorious” one’s power:

“The UFC gloves is no different from boxing gloves,” said Mayweather. “They’re just a little bit smaller, but if a guy got power, he got power. And Conor McGregor got power.”

As far as whether or not the fight will actually take place, Mayweather recently made headlines when he said that the two fighters were ‘close’ to making a deal, and he further increased that buzz last night:

“Let’s make the fight happen,” added Mayweather. “Let’s give the fans what they want to see. There’s only one fight out there that’s important — that’s Mayweather and Conor McGregor.”

Are you still interested in seeing Mayweather and McGregor meet?