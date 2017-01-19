Floyd Mayweather Mocks Conor McGregor’s Net Worth

The heat between UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to build up ahead of their rumored boxing match superfight.

The two men have repeatedly exchanged barbs at one another through the media, and what once started out as nothing more than playful trash-talk between the two combat sports stars has now sparked the legitimate possibility of the fight coming to fruition. Mayweather has asked for a $100 million price tag to step into the squared circle with the heavy-handed Irish champ, unwilling to give McGregor more than a $15 million payday.

UFC President Dana White responded to Mayweather’s offer by countering with a ‘real offer’ of $25 million each in addition to splitting pay-per-view (PPV) revenue. Both sides continue to banter over who is the ‘A side’ when it comes to finances, leading ‘Money’ to fire his latest shot at ‘The Notorious One’s’ bank account.

Mayweather took to Twitter to post a picture comparing he and his Irish adversary’s net worth:

Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M. pic.twitter.com/07vaWF0hen — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 19, 2017

“Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the “2” and the “5” right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M.”

The boxing discussions have extended beyond McGregor vs. Mayweather talk, however, as it was announced that UFC lightweight Nate Diaz is also closing in on getting a boxing license in Nevada, coming just shortly after McGregor acquired his in California.

Is Diaz considering a career switch? Where does he stand in the McGregor vs. Mayweather talk? And will the bout between ‘Mystic Mac’ and ‘Money’ ever see the light of day?

Maybe not, but the trolling seems to be continuing on for the foreseeable future.