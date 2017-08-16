Floyd Mayweather Lands Massive Sponsorship Payday For Conor McGregor Fight

There will certainly be serious money to be made between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor as they approach their superfight in just two weeks’ time – but you can rest assure “Money” will be taking home the bulk of the green.

Per a report from Yahoo Sports, the undisputed pound-for-pound pay-per-view (PPV) king is set to make an insane $25 million off sponsorship deals which he will wear on his fight shorts, rope, and hats. Mayweather’s sponsorship partners, One Entertainment, have requested up to $15.5 million for six sections of “Money’s” shorts. A $3.5 million request has been made for his waistband, a $1.5 million bid for a 4 x 2 inch patch on the front thigh section of his shorts, and $1 million for his robe and ‘victor’s cap’ (each).

A ringpost in Mayweather’s corner has also been bought out for $3.1 million, and Mayweather Promotions is also asking for additional compensation for any mass production of any caps or boots.

As for McGregor, not much has been revealed as to how much the Irishman will be making off sponsors, however, he has already announced sponsorships with Monster Energy as well as a top betting site. He is expected to make sponsorship announcements within the week prior to the bout.

Mayweather and McGregor will throw down live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada next Saturday (Sat. August 26, 2017). The fight will be contested over 12 rounds at 154 pounds with both men wearing eight ounce gloves. The PPV event is believed to be set to do astronomical numbers when it’s all said and done.