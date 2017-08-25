Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Paulie Malignaggi Tease Spying On Conor McGregor

We are just over 24 hours away from fight day for the big boxing showdown between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Now, on the eve of the biggest fight thus far this year, the boxing legend is throwing some last-minute fuel on the fire. Keep in mind that Mayweather is known as a master of fight promotion.

While at his final pre-fight workout, Paulie Malignaggi decided to come out and visit Mayweather. Even though he is on the Showtime broadcast team for the upcoming event, Malignaggi doesn’t seem to have any concern about retaining a semblance of objectivity. He is currently embroiled in a very public feud with McGregor, which started due to a dispute when Malignaggi was working as a sparring partner for the UFC lightweight champion.

On Thursday, Malignaggi and Mayweather were filmed by FightHype (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). As seen in the video, they hinted at Malignaggi’s work with McGregor was all an elaborate ruse between the two of them to spy on McGregor.