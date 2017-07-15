Floyd Mayweather: I’m Getting Under Conor McGregor’s Skin

On Aug. 26, 2017, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off in a 12-round boxing match in Las Vegas, Nevada, but this past week, the pair completed a world tour to promote the fight. The tour included stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and London.

Each man had his moments on the mic, and the trash talk was evident, but Mayweather feels as if he got the better of the verbal war. The former five-division world champion said that it was ‘obvious’ that he was getting under the Irishman’s skin:

“When McGregor goes up there to speak and talk, I sit back and let him speak his peace and let him say what he has to say and what I do, I just sit quiet,” Mayweather told reporters in London. “When it’s my turn to go up, I give a speaking, he’s interrupting me. So it’s obvious I’m getting under his skin.”

Throughout his legendary career, Mayweather has typically been more outspoken than his opponents. The man dubbed “Money” transformed himself into one of the best self-promoters in the history of combat sports, and it paid off big time. With that being said, Mayweather admitted that McGregor has been a ‘good dance partner’ ahead of their clash:

“I never needed Conor McGregor when I made $800 million,” Mayweather said. “So I’m going OK. But he’s been a good dance partner, and I need him for Aug. 26.”

What did you make of the world tour, and will you be purchasing the fight on pay-per-view (PPV)?