Floyd Mayweather: I Think The Fight Will Happen With Conor McGregor

It’s looking like the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight may just happen.

Last week it was announced that UFC President Dana White and lightweight champ Conor McGregor had come to terms on an agreement for the Irishman’s side of negotiations for the superfight. All that remains is for White to meet with Mayweather and manager Al Haymon to get a deal done for “Money’s” side of things.

Yesterday (Sat. May 20, 2017) Mayweather was in attendance for an IBF super featherweight bout between Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh in London. During the post-fight press conference Mayweather was asked about the possibility of fighting McGregor, to which he replied he believes the fight is going to happen (quotes via The Score):

"I think the fight will happen!" The mega fight moves closer as Floyd Mayweather expects to meet Conor McGregor. ???????? pic.twitter.com/sTh3bTWhml — BT Sport Boxing ???? (@BTSportBoxing) May 20, 2017

“If me and Conor McGregor do happen to make the fight happen, which I think the fight will happen, I would love for (Davis) to be on the undercard,” Mayweather said. ” … I had a great career, and my career may not be over. Number 50 may be against Conor McGregor, we’ll just wait and see.”

Mayweather has been retired from in-ring competition since his 2015 unanimous decision win over Andre Berto, where he stepped away from the sport with an unblemished record of 49-0. “Money” has stated on multiple occasions that he is happily retired as of now, but the only fight he’d consider coming out of retirement for is against McGregor.

The brash Irishman has taken the combat sports world by storm after having accomplished a plethora of historical feats under the UFC’s banner in such a short period of time. McGregor defeated Jose Aldo, a longtime featherweight champion who hadn’t lost in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for over a decade, in only 13 seconds.

He followed that up with a spectacular rivalry at welterweight against Nate Diaz, before becoming the first dual-weight champion in UFC history with his second round knockout win over Eddie Alvarez in Madison Square Garden.

A fight between two of the combat sports world’s biggest stars is certain to draw a tremendous amount of attention and cash, two things both McGregor and Mayweather treasure. The pair have been exchanging barbs at one another throughout the media, and with a deal being so close in regards to making the fight happen, it should be interesting to see them hash things out inside the squared circle.

While many give McGregor little to no chance competing against Mayweather inside the boxing ring, rightfully so seeing as though he has never fought in a professional boxing fight in his life, “Notorious” is known for his ability to silence doubters on a regular basis.

Many doubted his ability to get past the likes of Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Eddie Alvarez, making the bout against Mayweather an intriguing one for those who have followed the Irishman’s career closely.

If McGregor and Mayweather do find themselves standing opposite each other inside the ring, it will be the biggest combat sporting event of this era.