Floyd Mayweather: Dana White Used To Carry My Bags

The fantasy boxing match-up between UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be slowly turning into reality, but not without the concoction of a bad-blood feud between the two sides first.

‘Money’ stated he wants a $100 million price tag to show up for a boxing match with ‘Notorious,’ and is willing to hand over the UFC champ a paycheck worth no more than $15 million for the super fight. UFC President Dana White made an appearance on The Herd to respond to Mayweather’s offer, countering with a ‘real offer’ of $25 million each and pay-per-view (PPV) points.

During an appearance backstage at this past weekend’s Baduo Jack vs. James DeGale fight (via MMA Fighting), as Jack is signed to Mayweather promotions, the former multiple-time WBO champ explained why $25 million isn’t enough for his services:

“The last time I made $25 million – actually I made more – but the last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago,” Mayweather said. “I’m not bragging or boasting I’m just telling the truth. I’m appreciative and thankful, $25 million is still great money. But for the last, I don’t know how many years, my guaranteed lowest was like, 32, a little bit over 32 [million dollars]. “In the Canelo [Alvarez] fight I made over $100 million in that fight and just in two fights, [Manny] Pacquiao and Canelo, those two fights, somewhere upwards of $400 million. $400 million or better. Sponsorship money leading up to the Pacquiao fight, that week I made 25 to 30 million [dollars]. So these are my numbers. They can say, ‘Floyd’s lying’ all they want to. If I was so desperate and hurting for money I would come back.”

Mayweather would then go on to label White as a ‘small boss’ compared to former UFC owners the Fertitta brothers, and recalled a time where the UFC president used to carry his bags after ‘Money’ would wear the Bullenbeisser patch on his fight trunks for him:

“I don’t want to talk to Dana White,” Mayweather said. “Remember, Dana White, he was a player he was a boss but he was a small boss. The big bosses were the Fertittas. But then the Fertitta’s chose to sell the UFC so Dana is just an employee. Dana White – I like Dana White, I don’t have anything against him – but I can remember Dana White used to hang around me and Jeff Mayweather and carry my bags. “Dana White, I remember when you used to carry my bags. And remember Dana White, I showed you love. You had the little Bullenbeisser patch I wore on my trunks for you, Dana. I’ve always been good to you. But then all of the sudden he cut his head bald and he’s such a tough guy. He’s such a tough guy.”

The relationship Mayweather is referring to with White dates back 20 years after ‘Money’s’ bronze medal win in the 1996 Olympic games. After making the jump to professional boxing Mayweather ,would wear the Bullenbeisser Boxing equipment patch on his fight shorts for his first few pro bouts, a company then owned by the now-UFC president.

Mayweather would end the interview by asking why White is making more money than McGregor, when it is the heavy-handed Irishman who is going out to engage in combat for 25 minutes or less:

“All I’ve got to say is this, why every time Conor McGregor go out there and fight, Dana White is still an employee but Dana White makes more money than Conor McGregor when McGregor go out there and fight?”

You can check out Mayweather’s interview regarding his past relationship with White here: