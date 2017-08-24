Floyd Mayweather Believes McGregor Has ‘Seven IV Bags’ To Make Weight

In the day’s leading up to their highly anticipated boxing match, which will take place on Saturday (Aug. 26, 2017) night live from Las Vegas, Nevada, Floyd Mayweather has said that Conor McGregor is having problems getting his weight down.

Mayweather, speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, said that he was told by a source that McGregor has been using IV bags in order to make the 154-pound limit:

“He better be trying to get his weight down, my weight is down,” Mayweather said. “I know he’s over right now, what he weighs. What I was told, I do my homework, I’ve been hearing a lot about him getting IV bags. I don’t know if it’s true … rumors. He got seven IV bags. You know with the Nevada commission, that’s illegal.”

Despite Mayweather’s claims, it’d be hard to imagine McGregor struggling to make weight. The Irishman is the former UFC featherweight champion and cut down to 145 pounds multiple times during his title run. He’s also the reigning lightweight champion, and has fought at 155 pounds consistently throughout his career.

Only time will tell, however, as the official weigh-ins are set to take place tomorrow in Las Vegas.