Floyd Mayweather: Conor McGregor Going 12 Rounds Would Be A Victory

Even if he isn’t successful on the scorecards when it’s all said and done, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor could score a morale victory over Floyd Mayweather later this month (Sat. August 26, 2017) if he is able to go the distance with the undefeated 49-0 legend inside the boxing ring.

Yesterday (Thurs. August 10, 2017) was Mayweather’s open workout in the lead-up to the event, where the 40-year-old looked to be in great shape and didn’t miss a beat while hitting the bag. Prior to his workout, “Money” spoke to the media to discuss his upcoming bout with his Irish counterpart and noted that if the UFC lightweight champ is able to hang with him for 12 rounds it will be a victory for him (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It is a victory for him,” Mayweather said. “If he goes the distance, it’s a victory for him. In my eyes, also.” “He believes it’s not gonna go past four ,and I believe that it’s not gonna go the distance at all. He feels one way, I feel another way. we’re both confident in our skills. We’ll just have to see.”

In an interview with ESPN earlier this week Mayweather claimed that everything favors McGregor ‘on paper,’ however, the former welterweight champ made it clear that he didn’t mean he believes McGregor is going to actually win:

“Of course, the so-called boxing experts, they say things like, ‘Oh when a guy is bigger and stronger, that means he’s better,’” Mayweather said. “What I’m saying is this: On paper, we know he’s taller, we know he has a longer reach, we know youth is on his side. OK? And I guess everybody is saying power is on his side. But I’m saying IQ is on my side, experience is on my side and i think just fighting knowledge is on my side. “So I never said that I feel that I’m gonna lose. I never get involved in anything if I think I’m gonna take a loss. That’s like me saying, ‘Yes I’m gonna invest my money, but I know I’m gonna take a loss, but I’m still gonna invest it.’”

While Mayweather has taken a lot of criticism for his fighting style, as many people dub him a ‘runner’ inside the ring, “Money” is promising a different kind of fight against the UFC champ – an exciting one: