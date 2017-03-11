Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s ‘Officially Out Of Retirement For Conor McGregor’

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor having been going back-and-forth in the media regarding a potential super fight for over a year now, but the talk between the two sides has seemed to increase over the last few months.

In fact, “Money” recently added more fuel to the fire by saying that he is ‘officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor’, while urging the Irishman to fight him in June:

“When I faced Arturo Gatti, I went to his turf,” Mayweather said (via FightHype). “He was the A side, I was the B side. I beat him, I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain. When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the A side, I was the B side. I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain, I beat him and I became the A side. For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor. “I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the B side, I’m the A side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and talking about you want to fight. You blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork, let’s do it. “Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this s**t happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”

Mayweather hasn’t competed since scoring a decision victory over Andre Berto in September 2015, while McGregor has been out of action since his history-making knockout over Eddie Alvarez last November at UFC 205 in New York City.

While it’s unclear if a boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor will ever truly come to fruition, it does appear as if “Money” is all in regarding the fight.

What do you make of his recent comments?