Floyd Mayweather Admits ‘Anything Can Happen’ In Fight With Conor McGregor

Anything can happen in a fight and Floyd Mayweather is well aware of that.

The former multi-division champion has remained in retirement since winning a decision against Andre Berto in Sept. 2015, but it’s quite possible that he returns to the squared circle later this year for an unprecedented super fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Many have given the “Notorious” one no chance of competing with an all-time great like Mayweather in a boxing match, but “Money” doesn’t quite share the same sentiment.

Recently speaking with TMZ, Mayweather admitted that ‘anything can happen’ in a bout with a ‘heavy hitter’ like McGregor:

“I’m not gonna sit right here and knock Conor McGregor. He’s gone out there and done what he’s had to do. It’s obvious he’s done something right thus far to get to the point where he’s at. I’ve been off for a couple years and I’m 40 years old now. So, I’m a lot older and he’s still in his 20s and I’m in my 40s now. So that could play a major key, we don’t know. And he’s a heavy hitter. Every time he goes out there and defeats fighters, he’s standing up. He’s in a boxing position and he’s beating fighters. Does he have a good chance of upsetting Floyd Mayweather? I can’t say, but anything can happen in the sport of boxing.”

Do you agree with Mayweather, or would he completely outclass McGregor in a boxing match?