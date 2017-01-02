The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) can be bittersweet for elite mixed martial arts (MMA) competitors. One minute a fighter can feel invincible while holding gold, the next that same fighter is on a losing streak and wondering, “where did it all go wrong?”

As the sport continues to evolve and former champions get older, the new breed of fighter begins to take over. In this type of sink or swim environment, it’s easier said than done to get to the top and stay there for a lengthy period.

LowKickMMA.com takes a look at five UFC fighters who need a fresh start in 2017. For these fighters, another bad year could mean the end of their UFC run or even their MMA careers.

Let’s get things started.

5. Andrei Arlovski

Andrei Arlovski was the feel-good story of 2015. After getting knocked out in three of four straight losses to close out his Strikeforce run, fans and analysts called for “The Pit Bull” to hang up his gloves.

Instead, Arlovski went 6-1 with one no contest to earn his way back to the UFC in June 2014. The former UFC heavyweight champion took a split decision over Brandon Schaub in his return. He then got revenge on Antonio Silva by knocking him out in the first round.

Arlovski’s performance in 2015 began to open some eyes. In one of the best fights of the year, “The Pit Bull” went to war with Travis Browne for one round. Arlovski got the best of “Hapa” to earn the TKO win. His next fight against Frank Mir was considered to be a snoozer by many, but it was Arlovski’s sixth straight win.

This year hasn’t been nearly as kind to the Jackson-Wink MMA fighter. He lasted only 54 seconds against current 265-pound ruler Stipe Miocic. Arlovski looked to bounce back against Alistair Overeem, but “The Reem” stopped him in the second round. “The Pit Bull’s” last outing was a submission loss to Josh Barnett.

At UFC on FOX 23, Arlovski will trade leather with rising heavyweight Francis Ngannou. Another defeat would push Arlovski’s losing streak to four. With father time rearing its ugly head, the 37-year old needs to turn things around next year.