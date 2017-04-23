Five Reasons UFC Nashville Was The Best UFC Event Of 2017

UFC Fight Night 108 went down live last night (Sat., April 22, 2017) on FOX Sports 1 from Nashville, Tennessee, and although it was somewhat overlooked, it turned out to be an incredible card that displayed some of the best mixed martial arts (MMA) action we’ve seen all year.

The main event featured a featherweight bout between surging contender Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov, while the co-main event played host to a lightweight clash between the returning Al Iaquinta and veteran Diego Sanchez. The rest of the card produced a vast amount of exciting action as well.

With the UFC experiencing a slow start to the year, UFC Fight Night 108 followed last week’s strong UFC on FOX 24 card and offered a change of pace for fight fans. Let’s take a look at five reasons why it just may have been the best card of 2017 thus far:

Mike Perry’s Insane KO of Jake Ellenberger

25-year-old welterweight prospect Mike Perry entered UFC Fight Night 108 coming off of a decision loss to Alan Jouban this past December, but he was able to rebound in emphatic fashion, scoring an absolutely brutal knockout victory over longtime veteran Jake Ellenberger.

After dropping “The Juggernaut” with a riveting left hand, Perry was able to land a vicious elbow off of a break to floor Ellenberger in the second round of their fight.

“Platinum” will certainly continue to rise up the welterweight rankings after scoring what will likely end up as a “Knockout of the Year” nominee.