Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC Fight Night: Mexico City

Another fight night in the books, another night of fights to analyze.

UFC Fight Night: Mexico City featured a slew of lightning-quick first-round knockouts, some questionable decisions, and emerging contenders.

Check out the five biggest takeaways from Saturday night!

5. Jack Hermansson Is Emerging As A Middleweight Contender

Quietly climbing up the middleweight ladder, Jack Hermansson scored his second first-round TKO in a row on Saturday night.

While not the biggest name, the Swede has looked very impressive as of late, finishing both Alex Nicholson and Brad Scott with first-round punches.

Hermansson looked like a potential top ten middleweight on Saturday night and has earned a ranked opponent for his hard work.

A fight with Uriah Hall or Derek Brunson seems to make the most sense.