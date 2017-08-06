Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC Fight Night: Mexico City

Another fight night in the books, another night of fights to analyze.
UFC Fight Night: Mexico City featured a slew of lightning-quick first-round knockouts, some questionable decisions, and emerging contenders.
Check out the five biggest takeaways from Saturday night!
5. Jack Hermansson Is Emerging As A Middleweight Contender
Quietly climbing up the middleweight ladder, Jack Hermansson scored his second first-round TKO in a row on Saturday night.
While not the biggest name, the Swede has looked very impressive as of late, finishing both Alex Nicholson and Brad Scott with first-round punches.
Hermansson looked like a potential top ten middleweight on Saturday night and has earned a ranked opponent for his hard work.
A fight with Uriah Hall or Derek Brunson seems to make the most sense.