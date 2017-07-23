Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC on FOX 25

Chris Weidman is back, ladies and gentlemen. Or at least he says he is. After an immensely disappointing three-fight losing streak which saw the former middleweight champion finished in all three defeats, Weidman righted the ship and submitted Kelvin Gastelum in the third round of their headlining bout on Long Island.

But that wasn’t the only highlight of the event, as the card featured some exciting slugfests in Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Jimmie Rivera vs. Thomas Almeida – even if Weidman’s submission was the biggest highlight by far.

In fact, the UFC’s first foray into the New York City suburbs featured several breakout performances and surprises, so let’s break it down and see what we’re left with after another strong UFC on FOX card.

5. Patrick Cummins Once Again Wins Despite Looking Like An Assault Victim

Every time Patrick Cummins wins, he looks like someone who was just mugged and assaulted. Saturday was no different, as Cummins bested Gian Villante by split decision despite the fact that his face was busted up beyond recognition.

But that’s how Cummins wins; he wins ugly. Regardless, a win is a win. Cummins has managed to work his way to a respectable 10-4 record, all with very limited striking experience and skill.

For the guy who once supposedly made Daniel Cormier cry, Cummins has etched out his own spot amongst the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

A fight with Marcel Fortuna or Misha Cirkunov make sense for Cummins.

As for Villante, his inconsistency coupled with Saturday’s defeat could point to his release from the UFC, but a prior working relationship with Scott Coker under the Strikeforce banner could lead to a contract with Bellator.