Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC Oklahoma

After another crazy and controversial night of fights from last night’s (Sun., June 25, 2017) UFC Fight Night 112 from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, fans have plenty to analyze. From shocking submissions to quick TKOs, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee delivered in more ways than one.

The most glaring was the most undesired, when highly derided referee Mario Yamasaki called an extremely early stoppage to the Kevin Lee vs. Michael Chiesa main event after Chiesa did not tap, ripping a chance for Lee to decisively win the biggest fight os his UFC career and also not allowing Chiesa a chance to recover even if he was in big trouble.

And it became clear on Sunday night that several longtime veterans are on the way out, while several new prospects emerged in some extremely lacking weight divisions.

Let’s take a look at what we’re left with after the UFC’s foray to Oklahoma City.

5. Dominick Reyes Is A Much-Needed New Face At 205:

For a division severely lacking in prospects and contenders, the light heavyweight class is beginning to finally shape up.

Volkan Oezdemir, Marcel Fortuna, and now Reyes have all scored incredible first round finishes in recent bouts, and their presence is sorely needed.

Reyes absolutely leveled Christiansen within the first 20 seconds, and finished the fight just seconds later. Reyes is heading a new crop of prospects at 205 pounds, which is long overdue to say the least.