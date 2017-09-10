While UFC 215 may have appeared weakened by the loss of its main event, the show went on and ended up being an entertaining card from top to bottom.

Stunning knockout upsets, a close title fight, the emergence of a former lightweight champion in the welterweight division… UFC 215 gave us a lot to work with.

Check out the five biggest takeaways from UFC 215!

5. Kajan Johnson Knocks Out Adrian Martins In Biggest Upset Of The Night

Martins was the rightful favorite going in to his lightweight tilt against Johnson, who’s MMA record belied his ability.

With a record of 22-12, Johnson was a massive underdog against Martins last night, but apparently did not get that memo beforehand.

Johnson leveled him with a punch against the cage in the third round, and in doing so notched the biggest victory of his career.

The Canadian managed to do so in spite of a two year layoff, and is now riding a respectable three fight winning streak.

An unlikely turnaround for Johnson, but a memorable one nonetheless.