Felice Herrig vs. Alexa Grasso Full Fight Video Highlights

In our co-main event from yesterday’s (Sat. February 4, 2017) UFC Fight Night 104 two of the strawweight division’s finest went to war, as No. 12-ranked Alexa Grasso took on mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Felice Herrig.

The first round really showcased Herrig’s veteran advantage. Although Grasso was able to slip some of Herrig’s strikes and move well, ‘Lil Bulldog’ landed the more frequent and effective shots.

In the second round more of the same was featured. Herrig continued her dominance with her striking, repeatedly finding a home for her left hand. Towards the end of the round ‘LBD’ was able to land some ferocious knees to Grasso’s body. The No. 12-ranked strawweight looked very reluctant to pull the trigger.

Herrig began the third round by picking up where she left off in the second round, controlling the fight as they stood toe-to-toe. She then decided to take the fight to the ground with a quick takedown attempt, and Grasso threatened that move with a kimura attempt that led to a scramble back to the feet.

Grasso turned it up for the remained of the round, however, Herrig seemingly ran away with the contest given her sheer dominance for the first ten minutes. Herrig won the bout via unanimous decision.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: