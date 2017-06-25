Felice Herrig Earns Third Straight Win Against Justine Kish

Felice Herrig (13-6) once again toppled an unbeaten fighter, this time it was Justine Kish (6-1).

Herrig and Kish swung early and the two went to the ground. Herrig had her opponent’s back, but Kish scrambled out of danger. “Lil Bulldog” got in a body lock and got in a takedown. Herrig ended up on her back, but they stood back up eventually.

Herrig went for a takedown, but was reversed. Kish dropped some elbows. The round ended with Kish holding Herrig’s neck with her back against the fence.

“Lil Bulldog” landed a counter punch off a leg kick. A knee to the body was there for Kish. They traded punches. A cut near Kish’s right eye formed. A knee landed for Kish. She went for a spinning backfist, but missed. Herrig scored a judo throw. Kish reversed her opponent. Herrig went for an aarmbarm, but nothing doing.

The final frame began and Kish kept swinging. Herrig scored a takedown. Kish got up, but Herrig backpacked her and licked in a rear-naked choke. They went to the mat and Kish got out of the choke. Herrig rained down some punches in mount. The final horn sounded with Herrig in control.

All three judges scored the fight for Herrig.

Final Result: Felice Herrig def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)