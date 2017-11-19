Fabricio Werdum Punishes & Decisions Marcin Tybura

Fabricio Werdum was simply too experienced for Marcin Tybura.

Heavyweight action took center stage in the main event of UFC Fight Night 121. Werdum and Tybura mixed it up inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

A leg kick for Tybura was there early. Werdum landed a leg kick and avoided strikes. He went high with a kick, but it was blocked. “Vai Cavalo” connected with a body kick. Werdum moved forward and landed a knee to the body. He went for a knee to the head in the clinch. A left hand was there for Tybura. Werdum landed an uppercut. He grabbed a hold of his opponent. He got Tybura down, but was bucked off.

A solid right hand found the target for Werdum early in round two. A body kick landed for Werdum. A head kick connected for Tybura. Werdum blocked another head kick attempt. A clean right hand had Tybura backing up. Tybura was able to land an uppercut. Werdum went for a spinning wheel kick, but missed. A combination was there for Werdum.

Werdum threw a jumping knee that partially landed in the third frame. Werdum blocked a head kick. An uppercut connected for Tybura. Werdum put pressure on his opponent and landed a push kick. He poured it on with knees and forearms. Round three was all Werdum.

A stiff jab was there for Werdum. He continued to beat his opponent to the punch. “Vai Cavalo” got a hold of Tybura against the fence. Werdum grabbed a leg and scored a takedown. He rained down some elbows in half guard. Werdum moved to side control. Tybura scrambled out of danger. Tybura went for a takedown and got it near the end of the round with Werdum looking for a guillotine choke.

Tybura threw a head kick that appeared to stun Werdum a bit, but there was no followup. Time was called for the wrapping on Werdum’s glove. Another head kick was there for Tybura. A right hand connected for Tybura. Werdum moved forward with a surge of energy. A jumping knee landed for Werdum. The two exchanged strikes until the final horn sounded.

Werdum was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Final Result: Fabricio Werdum def. Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)