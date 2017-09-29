Fabricio Werdum Reacts To Altercation With Tony Ferguson

Yesterday (Sept. 29, 2017), Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum took part in a media lunch to promote their upcoming bouts at UFC 216, which is set to take place next weekend (Oct. 7, 2017) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ferguson will take on Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title in the main event, while Werdum will face Derrick Lewis on the main card.

Things went south, however, when the two engaged in a war of words that nearly turned physical. Ultimately, the two needed to be separated by UFC PR executive Chris Costello.

Speaking on the matter afterward, Werdum said that he ‘almost’ took a shot at “El Cucuy”:

“I just don’t punch him because I know he’s got a fight coming up and Chris is a very nice guy with me all the time,” Werdum told MMAFighting.com afterward during the lunch. “I don’t want to break everything. I almost, maybe just like one second, I snap his head — 100 percent. Like PRIDE rules.”

The former UFC heavyweight champion also revealed that Ferguson telling him to shut his mouth set him off:

“That’s a bad thing in Spanish, Portuguese and English,” Werdum said. “It’s very bad. You never say that to me. I’m 40 years old. I’m not a kid.”

Ferguson, on the other hand, claims that Werdum speaking over him led to the situation escalating:

“I don’t want to be around people that bring me down,” Ferguson said. “This is my shit, man. This is my f*cking time. Don’t talk over me. Because when you were in that spot, I gave you the time and the energy for it. I let you be. Don’t be rude. It’s just rude, man.”

What do you make of what transpired yesterday?