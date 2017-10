Fabricio Werdum Quickly Submits Walt Harris In Las Vegas

Fabricio Werdum had no trouble putting away last-minute replacement Walt Harris quickly.

Harris stepped up at a moment when his promoter needed him. Werdum was supposed to take on Derrick Lewis inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the main card of UFC 216. Lewis was forced off the card due to an injury and Harris filled in.

Werdum grabbed a leg and took Harris down early. “Vai Cavalo” transitioned to mount. Harris then gave up his back. Werdum then snatched an arm and submitted his opponent.

Final Result: Fabricio Werdum def. Walt Harris via submission (arm bar) – R1, 1:05