Fabricio Werdum Plans To Fight ‘Gypsy’ Junior Dos Santos At Gym

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior “Cigano” Dos Santos was scheduled to take on Stefan Struve in the main event of Feb. 19’s UFC 105 from Halifax, but he has been left without an opponent after Struve was forced to withdraw from the bout with a shoulder injury. The UFC is currently looking for a replacement opponent, and Dos Santos has showed interested in a rematch with No. 1-ranked former champion Fabricio Werdum, although “Cigano” said that “Vai Cavalo” has refused to fight him multiple times.

Werdum, who has said he only wants a title fight, doesn’t seem to be too pleased with Dos Santos’ comments. Recently taking to his official Facebook page, Werdum challenged ‘gypsy’ Dos Santos to a fight at American Top Team, the Brazilian slugger’s gym:

“I saw that Stipe Miocic is having a contract problem, he wants to increase the bag to renew, so if he does not fight, as I am the first in the ranking, I challenge Gypsy to a fight for the interim belt. And that’s not all. After this fight, regardless of the outcome, I go to his gym [American Top Team] to fight inside, me and him, business man himself, to end this clown talk that I’m running away. I’ll show him who runs away, show him how it used to be in the old days, show him he’s a f*cking girl who arrived yesterday and is playing the fool. Whoever wins this fight behind closed doors will have the right to post the result on social networks to see who is who.” “I’ll call [ATT coach] Liborio who is my friend, respect him a lot, and as a sign of respect, warn him that I’m coming with my team to fight with Gypsy. I take the plane with Rafael Cordeiro and my brothers and I go to his gym to do a fight behind closed doors, until someone knocks out, there is no time, there is no round, there is nothing, no such business to stop because it is not holding up. Why, are you tired? Just for when someone taps or gets knocked out, in the same old fashion.”

Dos Santos and Werdum met for a first time in 2007 in a bout that saw JDS knock Werdum out with a brutal uppercut. “Vai Cavalo”, however, feels as if he’s evolved since then, and that Dos Santos is underestimating him:

“He’s talking bullsh*t, saying I’m a lie that worked, and I’m going to show him that it’s not like that. He’s thinking that I’m that fighter of the past, but I’m going to show reality to him. This is the challenge I’m throwing for Cigano, who is retarded, just talking bullsh*t, I think it’s the effect of the blows he took from Cain Velásquez.”

Here’s to hoping these two heavyweight titans settle the score inside of the cage.