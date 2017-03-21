Fabricio Werdum Expecting To Fight Overeem Or Velasquez In July

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was scheduled to rematch Cain Velasquez this past December at UFC 207, but Velasquez was forced to withdraw from the bout after failing to receive his medical license. “Vai Cavalo” was then slated to meet Ben Rothwell at the upcoming UFC 211 card, which is set for May 13, 2017, but Rothwell was recently flagged by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for a potential anti-doping violation, leading the UFC to scrap the bout.

Now, Werdum is expecting to face Velasquez or possibly Alistair Overeem in July, but he is also preparing for UFC 211 in case something goes wrong with the main event, which will feature a heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos:

“I was ready for May 13 fight, Ben Rothwell, but USADA got to him and I don’t know what happened,” said Werdum via “The MMA Hour.” “It’s very bad because I was waiting for this fight because he talk a lot of shit. Now, I have a lot fights canceled, last one with Cain Velasquez. Now, I am just waiting for the next one. I think the next one is either Overeem or Cain Velasquez in July. “But, I started my camp for maybe you know, the last year we have a lot of injuries, and I don’t what Stipe or ‘Cigano’ to get injured, but it happens when you have a lot of hard training,” he added. “For May 13, I am there for sure to watch this fight, maybe if guys call me I will be waiting for this fight.”

Who would you like to see Werdum face off with next?