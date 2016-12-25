Fabricio Werdum Comments On UFC 207 Debacle: I’ll Fight Anyone

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio “Vai Cavalo” Werdum was scheduled to rematch fellow former champion Cain Velasquez at next Friday’s (Dec. 30, 2016) UFC 207, but Velasquez was unfortunately pulled from the bout yesterday (Dec. 24, 2016) after he failed to be licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) due to medical reasons.

Earlier today (Dec. 25, 2016), it was reported that Werdum would also be removed from the card, but the Brazilian has since told MMAFighting.com that he’s willing to fight anyone:

“We’re waiting. I’m on standby. If the UFC calls me, I’ll fight. I’m ready to fight,” Werdum said. “If the UFC says they have an opponent, I’ll fight. I’ll fight anyone, like I always did. I always fought the best. My record shows that. If I were afraid of anyone, I wouldn’t be in this sport.”

Both Junior Dos Santos and Stefan Struve, who are set to fight each other in Halifax on Feb. 19, offered to replace Velasquez and JDS even said that Werdum had turned down the bout with him, but “Vai Cavalo” said that isn’t the case.

Werdum said that he would fight Dos Santos again and even went as far as to take a shot at “Cigano’s” sexuality:

“What ‘Cigano’ said was a bit weird,” Werdum said. “‘Cigano’ has been chasing me for a long time. You usually go after the belt, not a fighter. I think that’s weird. I wasn’t offered this (fight). He’s saying I turned it down. I’d fight him just to end this story of him chasing me.” “Some people think he’s jealous because I became champion beating his ‘dad’ Cain Velasquez, but I don’t think that’s the case,” he continued. “I think he didn’t come out of the closet yet. I don’t have anything against homosexuals, but ‘Cigano’ needs to get out of the closet. He must have something because he won’t forget me. I already told him I’m married. Nothing against gays, but everyone does their own thing.”

Werdum and Dos Santos first met in 2007 when “Cigano” knocked him out with a brutal uppercut, but Werdum said that he has since evolved more, a statement he’s willing to prove:

“He said something yesterday, he said I’m not a good fighter. I’ll show him inside the Octagon,” Werdum said. “Put us both in there now, no problem. He thinks I’m that same Werdum from 2007. Look at both of us and see who evolved more. My game changed completely.” “I want to fight Friday. It’s hard because of the strategy, to prepare for someone on days’ notice. I’ve been thinking about Cain Velasquez for three or four months, training for him, but I’ll fight anyone. Just give me a fight.”

