Fabricio Werdum Calls Out Stipe Miocic For 2017 Rematch

Until this past weekend, Fabricio Werdum was all set for another big fight in the octagon. Scheduled to face Cain Velasquez at UFC 207, Werdum was hoping to make it 2-0 against his old rival. Having already defeated Velasquez for the title back in June 2015, both men now ex-champions were to fight for the next crack at Stipe Miocic. For the second time in their rivalry, Velasquez was unable to make the date. This time it was the Nevada Commission who blocked ‘CV’ from fighting.

Although doctors had cleared the former champion to compete on December 30, the NAC declared Velasquez unfit to fight. Claiming it was too much of a risk for his health & safety, the Commission benched Velasquez. This in turn led to a fierce statement from Junior dos Santos. Another former heavyweight champion who’d fought Werdum before, only he’d KO’d the Brazilian cold in their first fight. ‘Cigano’ claimed Werdum had turned him down as a replacement for December 30. In any case, it’s not Velasquez or dos Santos that Werdum has his sights on now.

Werdum Wants Miocic

No, it’s not the highly anticipated showdown with coach Edmond, rather the head of the 265-pound division that Werdum wants next. Taking to his Instagram ‘Vai Cavalo’ said this rematch must happen in 2017:

#2017 @stipemiocicufc

I just have one thing to say. This MUST happen!

Werdum’s Form

Since rejoining the UFC in 2012, Werdum has seen the best form of his 28-fight career. When he took out Big Nog, Mark Hunt and Cain Velasquez on the bounce, the Brazilian grappling ace was receiving some of highest praise imaginable. When he faced Micoic at UFC 198, though, Werdum was squashed with a big one-punch knockout. Would history repeat itself if Werdum fights the current champ again?

With Velasquez headed to surgery in early 2017, Werdum might be the only viable option for the next title fight as the rankings stand. Watch this space.