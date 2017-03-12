Edson Barboza Knocks Out Beneil Dariush With Spectacular Knee

Edson Barboza (19-4) added another spectacular knockout to his resume over Beneil Dariush (14-3).

Dariush got things started with a leg kick. He landed an overhand left. Barboza landed some punches. A kick to the body was there for Dariush. Barboza blocked a head kick. Dariush landed a knee to the body in the clinch. A counter left landed for Dariush. Barboz landed a kick to the body before the round ended.

The second round began and Dariush ate a left hand. Barboza missed an uppercut. Dariush went for a takedown, but it was defended. Barboza connected with a punch below the belt and time was called. When the action resumed, Barboza blocked a high kick. Dariush landed a knee. Out of nowhere, Barboza knocked out Dariush with a jumping knee,

Final Result: Edson Barboza def. Beneil Dariush via KO (Jumping Knee) – Round 2, 3:35