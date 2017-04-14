Edson Barboza: Conor McGregor Is Not The Real Champ

No. 5-ranked UFC lightweight contender Edson Barboza is looking for a big fight.

After scoring three consecutive victories over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez and Beneil Dariush, Barboza appears to be interested in a rematch with No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson. In fact, Barboza would like to battle “El Cucuy” for an interim 155-pound title, as he doesn’t see Conor McGregor as the real champion:

“I think McGregor is not the real champ,” Barboza told MMAJunkie. “He has the belt, but – I have more than, almost 20 fights in this division. Ferguson has more than 10 fights in this division. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) has almost 10 fights in this division. And I think the next champ is going to be the fight for the interim belt. “And I really hope the UFC gives me a chance to fight with Tony Ferguson, because he said he wants to fight, and I want to fight, too. I hope the UFC gives me this chance.”

Ferguson was last scheduled to take on No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov for an interim title at this past March’s UFC 209, but Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw the day prior after dealing with weight cutting issues.

With McGregor appearing to be out of action for the foreseeable future, Ferguson isn’t willing to wait and he recently suggested July as a possible timeframe for his next fight. That seems to work for Barboza, who feels as if a five round bout between the two would produce fireworks:

“So many guys talk about this fight,” Barboza said. “It’s a rematch for me. I think this fight makes sense for us. It makes sense for me; it makes sense for him. I know he said he doesn’t want to wait, and I’m here – I’m ready. You guys remember the last fight I had with him. It was a really good fight, one of the best of the year. Imagine, guys, five rounds, me and him, with a full camp. “My last fight against him, I had a four-week camp. I got the fight on short notice. Imagine, guys, five rounds. That’s going to be a good fight – maybe one of the best fights of the year.” “He said he’s ready for July,” Barboza said. “That’s going to be perfect for me. I’m ready for July, too. Why not?”

Is this a rematch you’d like to see?