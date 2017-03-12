Edson Barboza Calls Out Top Name Following Highlight Reel Win

Edson Barboza is ready to take the next big step in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The Brazilian pulled off yet another highlight reel knockout, arguably already owning the greatest finish in UFC history with his third round wheel kick knockout over Terry Etim at UFC 142 in 2012, when he ripped out a flying knee from nowhere in the second round of his lightweight bout with Beneil Dariush last night (Sat. March 11, 2017) for yet another emphatic win. The win marks Barboza’s third straight victory after having defeated Gilbert Melendez and former 155-pound champ Anthony Pettis prior.

Now Barboza is ready to take the next step towards UFC gold, as he called out No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson after his Octagon win yesterday. Barboza and Ferguson have met previously, as the Brazilian subbed in for Khabib Nurmagomedov at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale (TUF 22 Finale) back in December of 2015 on short-notice, where ‘El Cucuy’ won by second-round submission in the event’s “Fight Of The Night.”

Their initial bout only lasted one and a half rounds in a fight that was set to go three, however, Barboza wants another shot at Ferguson (who is on a lightweight record nine-fight win streak) in a 25 minute bout (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“Imagine it, guys,” he said. “Me and Ferguson, five rounds? That’d be crazy, guys. Please UFC, give me a chance.” “I think this fight would make sense for me,” said Barboza.

Having competed in the UFC since March of 2011 Barboza has had quite the career, only having lost four of his 17 fights under the promotion’s banner. He has never had the opportunity to go five rounds in his MMA career, and hopes the UFC will now give him the opportunity against Ferguson: