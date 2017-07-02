Edson Barboza Calls Out Jose Aldo With Lightweight Division ‘On Hold’

A top contender at 155 pounds is losing his patience as the lightweight division remains on hold until champion Conor McGregor’s unprecedented boxing match with Floyd Mayweather on August 26.
Riding high off of the momentum of a three-fight win streak, Edson Barboza spoke out about the state of the lightweight division, and his idea for a super fight to keep him busy while the division shakes out.
Check out what Barbosa had to say about a fight with Jose Aldo at featherweight below:
“Everything is stuck in the lightweight division,” the Brazilian striker told ESPN. “Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor — nobody is fighting. Everybody is out the next couple months. It’s all the same as it was.”
“I don’t think that’s a crazy idea,” Barboza said. “I fought a couple Muay Thai fights at 145 pounds, a long time ago. I can make that weight.
“What about a superfight against [former featherweight champion] Jose Aldo? Imagine that. Two Brazilian strikers. Why not? That’s a fight that would get me excited. He’s the best 145-pounder ever. If the UFC offered that, I would definitely sit down and think about it.”
Barboza also revealed his thoughts on Conor McGregor, who has essentially held up the the 155 pound weight class after demolishing former champ Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.
“My last two fights, I fought dangerous guys ranked behind me,” Barboza said. “I won and it didn’t move me anywhere. That’s the problem. I have to get a deal that is good for me.
“Khabib and Ferguson want to fight each other, but is the fight soon? Can it happen before 2020? Go ahead, fight each other, and then I’m next in line. For me, this division doesn’t have a real champion. Conor has fought one time in this division and then never defended his belt.
“If he comes back I do think we will fight. Conor doesn’t like to fight wrestlers. I’m a striker. If I fight with him I’ll say, ‘Bro, don’t even train wrestling. I will not try to take you down. This fight will happen on the feet.'”