Edson Barboza Answers Tony Ferguson’s Interim Title Challenge

Edson Barboza wants to step into the Octagon with Tony Ferguson again – but this time with an interim title on the line.

Ferguson was originally slated to take on No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of the UFC 209 pay-per-view (PPV) last month, however, after a disastrous weight cut ‘The Eagle’ was hospitalized and forced off the card the day before the fight. ‘El Cucuy’ was left without a dancing partner and thus was removed from the card altogether, and lost his opportunity at becoming a UFC champion.

Weeks since the ordeal Ferguson has been working to challenge No. 8-ranked Nate Diaz to an Octagon showdown for the interim 155-pound strap, but the Stockton Native has shown no such interest in the fight. Ferguson took to Twitter to continue his campaign for an interim title bout this Summer, but instead of receiving an answer from Diaz, he was responded to by No. 5-ranked Edson Barboza:

Ferguson and Barboza have met inside the ultimate proving ground before, as they competed on the main card of The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale (TUF 22 Finale) back in December of 2015. Ferguson won that contest by way of second round submission with his patented D’Arce choke.

Since the loss Barboza has embarked on a three-fight win streak over names such as former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, and Beneil Dariush. Ferguson has since continued his winning ways and has racked up a record nine-fight win streak.

Could a rematch between the two world class 155-pound combatants be what’s next for the lightweight title picture?