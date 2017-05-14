Last night’s (Sat. May 13, 2017) UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas produced some of the best fights of the year thus far.

From a monstrous lightweight clash on the prelims, a featherweight legend reminding the world he’s still here, the solidification of a title contender, and two successful title defenses, fight night in Dallas didn’t let us down one bit.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from UFC 211……

5. Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier Need To Rematch

One fight that had fight fans on the edge of their seats was the 155-pound clash between former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier. The pair are two of the most game fighters on the UFC’s roster today, and their brawl didn’t disappoint.

Alvarez came in off of his second round knockout loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 205 last November, in which he dropped the lightweight title, and pushed the pace against Poirier early. Eventually “The Underground King” paid for it after he was struck with some nice shots from Poirier that had him rocked bad.

The former 155-pound champ was able to retaliate and rock “The Diamond” right back, however, once he got him to the ground he threw some illegal knees that forced a stop to the action, and the ref waived the fight off.

Both men put on an extraordinary match, and showed great respect and understanding towards one another after the fight. This is one that mixed martial arts (MMA) fans want to see run back once again.