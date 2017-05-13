Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier Ends In Controversial No Contest

Tonight’s (Sat., May 13, 2017) featured preliminary bout between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier promised fireworks at UFC 211 from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and it did not fail to deliver.

It became a slugfest early on with “The Diamond” landing some huge punches that eventually wobbled Alvarez badly:

However, Alvarez showed the heart of a true champion, persevering to actually his own big shots to rock Poirier and lock up a takedown. He looked to have Poirier in bad shape against the fence, but landed what looked like two illegal knees that cut him badly and forced referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Because Texas is yet to adopt the new Unified Rules of MMA, having one hand down on the mat still makes a knee illegal, and Alvarez landed his second and hardest strike when Poirier was clearly a downed opponent.

For some reason, Dean decided to rule it a no contest due to accidental knee. Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier thought it should have been ruled a disqualification win for Poirier, but “The Diamond” didn’t seem to be mad about the controversy in his post-fight interview, telling the crowd not to boo Alvarez, who was a champion who had fought all over the world.

Expect a rematch between these two 155-pound sluggers soon, especially considering how great this fight was on its way to being.