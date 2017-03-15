Eddie Alvarez Says Loss To Conor McGregor Was ‘Disastrous’ Chapter Of His Life

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is ready to get back on the horse.

‘The Underground King’ went on a nice three-fight win streak after dropping a unanimous decision to Donald Cerrone in his UFC debut, earning victories over Gilbert Melendez, former 155-pound champ Anthony Pettis, and Rafael dos Anjos to secure the lightweight title. His first title defense against Conor McGregor didn’t go as planned, however, as he suffered a second round finish at the hands of the Irish knockout artist in a rather lopsided affair.

After having four months to regroup the former lightweight champ is ready to get back inside the Octagon and attempt to climb back atop the 155-pound mountain, after a ‘disastrous’ chapter in his life as he described it to Brian Stann on his Sirius XM Rush show Toe-2-Toe (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I had a bad night in November, and no problem. I got back on the horse about six weeks ago, met back up with my coaches, strength and conditioning coaches, Mark Henry and everybody, and we formulated a plan to come back to take over the division that I believe is mine… It was a small chapter in my full book that will be my career. It was a disastrous chapter but now we get to write some new good ones.”

After suffering that loss to McGregor, Alvarez found himself searching for a reason why he should return to the Octagon, and after four months of deliberation, he’s found that reason:

“I made a lot of money and I won a lot of world titles. I really feel that right now is the time in my career to dig deep because in the past it was very simple to pinpoint a reason why: my children. I needed to do something for the people that are looking up to me. So I found the last couple of months I needed to dig deep to find even more of a ‘why’ to move forward, although I’ve accomplished what I’ve accomplished. I’ve done that and I’m excited. I’m rejuvenated about the opportunity to get back into the cage and show what I’m made of.”

Alvarez will return to Octagon action on a stacked UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) card from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, against No. 10-ranked Dustin Poirier in a bout that is certainly expected to be a thrilling affair. Alvarez believes taking on a fighter who brings it to his opponents the way ‘The Diamond’ does will pull the best fight possible out of himself: