Eddie Alvarez Says He’s The UFC’s ‘Most Violent Man’

Prior to his UFC 218 (Dec. 2, 2017) fight with Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez said that the title for the UFC’s most violent man was on the line in the fight.

After landing a vicious knee and scoring a third-round stoppage victory over Gaethje, Alvarez now claims that he is indeed the UFC’s ‘most violent man’:

“I’m the most violent man in the UFC,” Alvarez said on Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR (transcript via MMAjunkie). “They can take the No. 1, 2 and 3 (ranking). I’ll just take that title, and I’ll keep it. I’ve been crowned.” “We went in to make a point. My performances in the UFC, I’ve been trying to win. Win, win, win. I’ve been so focused on winning that the performance itself wasn’t showing my true colors. We went in here with just the idea of, ‘Just be as violent as we can.’ The byproduct of that would be a win.”

Now back to his winning ways, Alvarez has put himself back into the thick of things at 155 pounds. With one fight left on his contract, however, the former champion is interested in sitting down with the UFC and discussing what ‘big, mega-fight’ could be in store next:

“I actually have one fight left with the UFC,” Alvarez said. “I’ve finished all my fights, and I have one fight left on my contract. It’s time to sit down with the boss man and talk about long-term, talk about how we’re going to do this thing and what big, mega-fight we can have coming up.”

