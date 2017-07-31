Early Jones vs. Lesnar Odds May Or May Not Surprise You

Even though the fight has yet to be officially announced, betting odds for a potential fight between newly crowned UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar have been released.

According to the opening lines, Jones is expected to defeat the current WWE Universal Champion.

Jones returned to his former glory when he scored a third-round knockout win to dethrone Daniel Cormier and reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 214 pay-per-view headliner at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Right after the bout had ended, Jones issued an open challenge to Lesnar. “If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy that weighs 40 pounds less than you, come meet me in the octagon.” This led to Lesnar responding to the challenge by saying, “Be careful what you wish for, young man.”

Bovada has released the odds with Jones being the likely winner.

Will Jon Jones face Brock Lesnar in the UFC before July 15, 2018?

Yes: -160 (5/8)

No: +120 (6/5)

Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar +265 (53/20)

At those current odds, a winning $100 bet on the fight happening would result in a net profit of $62.50 (for a total payout of $162.50). A winning bet on the fight not happening would lead to a net profit of $160 (for a total payout of $260). If you bet $100 on Jones would result in a profit of $28.57 while a winning $100 bet on Lesnar would net a profit of $265.

It should be noted that Lesnar is still subject to punishment for a high-profile doping violation a year ago at UFC 200. Six months remain on Lesnar’s one-year suspension, which was frozen due to his retirement.