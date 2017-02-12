Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller Full Fight Video Highlights

On the main card of last night’s (Sat. February 11, 2017) UFC 208 pay-per-view (PPV) two of the lightweight division’s finest went to war inside the Octagon, when Dustin Poirier met longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Jim Miller.

In the first round Poirier really brought the pressure to Miller, who wasn’t shy to throw a few bombs himself. After a few minutes of an epic slugfest Poirier seemed to get the better of Miller and take the round.

Poirier opened up the second round with another flurry of tremendous pressure, looking to finish the fight win big shots and refusing to reserve his energy. Following a few big swings ‘The Diamond’ began to take some heavy breaths and eat some nasty leg kicks, which would play a huge factor in the third round.

Miller capitalized on Poirier’s massively swollen leg and continued his attack with low kicks, before getting taken down and pressured against the corner of the cage. Though he was able to flash in the final five minutes of the fight, ‘The Diamond’ would ultimately walk away with the decision win.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: