Dustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis In Bloody Norfolk War

Dustin Poirier turned in a stellar performance against Anthony Pettis when a bloody, all-out war unfolded in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., November 11, 2017) UFC Fight Night 120 from the Ted C.onstant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Pettis tried a leg kick as soon as the fight began. Poirier stood on his toes to try to avoid the kicks. A flying knee was there for Pettis. A straight right hand was there for Poirier and he took down his opponent. Already, Pettis looked to have a mouse on his eye. He went for a kimura. Poirier got out of harm’s way and went to work with some ground-and-pound. Pettis swept him and pushed his opponent against the fence.

The two met at the center of the Octagon and exchanged strikes. Pettis avoided a takedown attempt. Pettis looked off balanced off a kick attempt. A right hand found the mark for Pettis. Poirier landed a combination. Pettis landed a spinning backfist. The two exchanged shots near the end of the round.

Poirier shot in early in the second stanza. He lifted Pettis up and dumped him down to the canvas. Pettis went for a triangle, but Poirier was out of danger. He rained down some elbows and took the back of the former champion. Blood was pouring down the face of “Showtime.” Pettis spun around and wound up on top. He dropped some elbows of his own.

He got Poirier’s back, but was shaken off. “The Diamond” got top control again. Poirier and Pettis scrambled. Time was called as blood trickled into the eyes of Pettis. Time resumed in the same position. Pettis kept going for the triangle. This time it was tight. Poirier was able to slip out. The round ended with Poirier landing some shots. Amazing round.

Pettis went high with a kick early in round three. Poirier again shot in. Pettis got back up and tried spinning out. Poirier took the back of Pettis. “Showtime” tried spinning out, but Poirier took full mount. Pettis tapped as he had some sort of injury to his ribs.

Final Result: Dustin Poirier def. Anthony Pettis via TKO (injury) – R3, 2:08