Dustin Poirier Challenges Nate Diaz To Throw Hands

Interesting…

Since joining the UFC in 2011, Dustin Poirier has experienced varying highs and lows. Starting his UFC career as a featherweight, ‘The Diamond’ went 7-2 before facing Conor McGregor. During the UFC 178 pre-fight, Poirier engaged in McGregor’s mind games. Eventually getting TKO’d in just under two minutes, Poirier later admitted he was over-emotional. Seeing the need for change, American Top Team’s ‘Diamond’ moved up to lightweight. Against Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC Fight Night 63, Poirier looked a new fighter.

After scoring a ‘POTN’ KO against Ferreira in Halifax, Poirier scored finishes over Yancy Medeiros and Bobby Green, while winning a thriller over Josph Duffy. Riding four straight impressive wins, ‘The Diamond’ slipped against Michael Johnson. ‘The Menace’ knocked out Poirier in 90 seconds, bringing to a halt his second four-fight streak in the UFC.

UFC 208

Returning at UFC 208, Dustin Poirier put on another exciting show. Jim Miller destroyed ‘The Diamond’s’ leg, but thankfully Poirier avoided serious injury. Now back to winning ways, Poirier tells MMAJunkie.com that he wants Nate Diaz next:

“I want Nate Diaz, how about that? Is he going to sit around and wait around for Conor (McGregor) and waste the prime of his life, the prime of his career, or is he going to throw some hands? That’s what I want to know,”

Diaz has been dormant since his second barn burner with Conor McGregor at UFC 202. Demanding $20 million for his next UFC bout, Diaz has again taken a stance against his employers, similarly to ‘The Notorious.’

Top 10

Poirier says he’s also willing to fight Michael Chiesa, or simply anyone in the top 10, but he’s not rushing back after his war with Miller: