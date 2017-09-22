Dong Hyun Kim Finishes Takanori Gomi In Japan

Takanori Gomi couldn’t last two minutes against “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim.

Gomi and Kim did battle inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan tonight (Sept. 22). It was the fourth bout on UFC Fight Night 117’s main card.

The two were in a bit of a feeling out process early on. Kim dropped Gomi with a right hand. He followed up with some ground-and-pound. Shortly after, the fight was stopped.

With the victory, Kim has now won two straight bouts. Gomi falls to a record of 35-13 and he’s lost five straight bouts.

Final Result: Dong Hyun Kim def. Takanori Gomi via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:30