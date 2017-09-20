Donald Cerrone’s Upcoming Opponent Blasts Brendan Schaub

Darren Till is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career thus far, having finished 11 of his 15 total career wins. He will face the biggest test of his career, however, when he takes on former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Till recently joined the “Obviously Fight Talk” podcast to discuss upcoming fight, and expressed his displeasure for the lack of respect he has been getting from the MMA community, including ex-UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“You’ve got people like Brendan Schaub … saying he doesn’t know me, he’s disrespecting me and whatever, saying ‘Cowboy’ shouldn’t be taking this fight, but why shouldn’t I be taking the fight? Let’s get it straight, I’m unbeaten here,” Till said. “I’m unbeaten. Nobody’s been able to beat me. “So what do I do? Do I just stay on the prelims, do I? Fighting no one. Can’t I move up? Is this what the world’s come to? I can’t move up? I can’t fight these big guys? Is this what it is? A big gap? I’ll (expletive) show them what’s going to be a big gap on fight night when I crack him on the chin.”

Till admitted that he respect’s Cerrone’s black belt calibre ability on the ground, but doesn’t see a scenario in which “Cowboy” is able to tap him out:

“They can say what they want,” Till said. “At the end of the day, if ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone came into Muay Thai we’d consider him an amateur. So what does that say? He wouldn’t be considered no top-level striker in Muay Thai, let me tell you that right now. So what’s the difference? He’s a lightweight. “I just don’t see how he’s going to take me down. He is a black belt, a respected black belt, but I don’t see him tapping me. And, you know, on the feet I just don’t see what he’s going to do to me. I don’t see where he can bother me. I just don’t see it.”

Although both Till and Cerrone are looking to go into the Octagon to finish the job against one another, the undefeated welterweight prospect claims that there is no disrespect between them: